United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.73 million United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $42.24 changed hands at $1.0 or 2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.48B. UAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.76% off its 52-week high of $53.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.54, which suggests the last value was 27.7% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.30 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.28 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.04%, with the 5-day performance at 11.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is -8.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Airlines Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.82% over the past 6 months, a 115.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Airlines Holdings Inc. will rise 233.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.26 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $11.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.19 billion and $7.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2023 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 75.90%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 17 and January 23.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares while 63.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.20%. There are 63.00% institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.31% of the shares, roughly 35.51 million UAL shares worth $1.26 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.25% or 24.67 million shares worth $873.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.45 million shares estimated at $441.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.60% of the shares, roughly 9.61 million shares worth around $340.23 million.