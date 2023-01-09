The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.07 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.56M. VGFCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1014.29% off its 52-week high of $0.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at The Very Good Food Company Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.34 million.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Instantly VGFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0723 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 2.47% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.77%, with the 5-day performance at -5.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is -19.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.48% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares while 14.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.82%. There are 14.37% institutions holding the The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.46% of the shares, roughly 13.1 million VGFC shares worth $0.87 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.19 million shares worth $12635.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF. With 42576.0 shares estimated at $2831.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 30000.0 shares worth around $1995.0.