The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 9.99 million The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $63.40 changed hands at $1.2 or 1.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $268.98B. KO’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.99% off its 52-week high of $67.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.01, which suggests the last value was 14.81% up since then. When we look at The Coca-Cola Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.03 million.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

Instantly KO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 63.92 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KO’s forecast low is $61.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.79% for it to hit the projected low.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Coca-Cola Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.41% over the past 6 months, a 6.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.92 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that The Coca-Cola Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $10.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.47 billion and $9.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.50%. The 2023 estimates are for The Coca-Cola Company earnings to increase by 25.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.27% per year.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 2.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of The Coca-Cola Company shares while 71.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.71%. There are 71.24% institutions holding the The Coca-Cola Company stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 400.0 million KO shares worth $25.16 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 359.39 million shares worth $22.61 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 114.88 million shares estimated at $7.23 billion under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 86.36 million shares worth around $5.43 billion.