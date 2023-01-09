Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Vinco Ventures Inc.

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changing hands around $0.02 or 5.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $104.50M. BBIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -590.74% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 24.07% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5669 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 5.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.10%, with the 5-day performance at 12.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -12.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.49% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares while 21.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.03%. There are 21.03% institutions holding the Vinco Ventures Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 12.02 million BBIG shares worth $16.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.77% or 8.8 million shares worth $12.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.26 million shares estimated at $7.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million shares worth around $4.61 million.