Stock Performance Of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.85 million VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changing hands around $0.01 or 6.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.32M. VTGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1000.0% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 52.94% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.07 million.

Analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VTGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 71.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1740 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 6.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.86%, with the 5-day performance at 71.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 23.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $0.25 with $0.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.06% for it to hit the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.53% over the past 6 months, a -12.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $310k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.70%. The 2023 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 49.90%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 67.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.58%. There are 67.97% institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with VR Adviser, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.01% of the shares, roughly 20.7 million VTGN shares worth $18.21 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 16.3 million shares worth $14.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.26 million shares estimated at $5.5 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $0.64 million.