Stock Performance And Forecast For Summit Therapeutics Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.07 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $984.48M. SMMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.01% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 83.78% up since then. When we look at Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.83 million.

Analysts gave the Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.78 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.18%, with the 5-day performance at -20.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 81.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SMMT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 1.72% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.30% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.55 million and $192k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for Summit Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.70%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.16% of Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares while 4.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.79%. There are 4.18% institutions holding the Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Polar Capital Holdings Plc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million SMMT shares worth $5.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 0.78 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $0.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.25 million.