Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.76 changed hands at $0.74 or 12.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.32B. RUM’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.96% off its 52-week high of $18.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.81, which suggests the last value was 14.05% up since then. When we look at Rumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Rumble Inc. (RUM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RUM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rumble Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.92 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 12.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.61%, with the 5-day performance at 8.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is -14.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -121.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rumble Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $6.14 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Rumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -968.50%.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.04% of Rumble Inc. shares while 5.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.02%. There are 5.89% institutions holding the Rumble Inc. stock share, with Beryl Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.85% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million RUM shares worth $17.91 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.92% or 0.59 million shares worth $5.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio. With 27636.0 shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 21000.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.