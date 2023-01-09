Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR).

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.60 changing hands around $0.12 or 8.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.01M. JSPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -354.38% off its 52-week high of $7.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 75.62% up since then. When we look at Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Instantly JSPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 221.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.8000 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 8.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 206.48%, with the 5-day performance at 221.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) is 153.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.32% over the past 6 months, a 67.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. will rise 49.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 3.40%.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 20.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.58% of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares while 60.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.91%. There are 60.34% institutions holding the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.95% of the shares, roughly 5.85 million JSPR shares worth $11.3 million.

Abingworth, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.34% or 5.63 million shares worth $10.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.39 million.