Risk Capital Investors Should Consider AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD).

In the last trading session, 9.69 million AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $1.90 changed hands at -$0.2 or -9.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $396.49M. AMTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1257.89% off its 52-week high of $25.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was 16.32% up since then. When we look at AMTD IDEA Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMTD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AMTD IDEA Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Instantly AMTD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.5600 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -9.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.56%, with the 5-day performance at 18.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is 1.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMTD’s forecast low is $139.79 with $139.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7257.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7257.37% for it to hit the projected low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AMTD IDEA Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $37.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.07 million and $38.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for AMTD IDEA Group earnings to increase by 11.60%.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD IDEA Group shares while 2.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.30%. There are 2.30% institutions holding the AMTD IDEA Group stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million AMTD shares worth $1.48 million.

Envestnet Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 21946.0 shares worth $25457.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 24941.0 shares estimated at $29679.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.