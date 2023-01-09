Performance & Trends Of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changing hands around $0.09 or 10.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.08M. APPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -658.06% off its 52-week high of $7.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 49.46% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 49.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 10.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.71%, with the 5-day performance at 49.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -6.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.46 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AppHarvest Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.93% over the past 6 months, a 14.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AppHarvest Inc. will fall -76.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -59.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AppHarvest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $9.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $543k and $3.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 157.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 216.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for AppHarvest Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.00%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.13% of AppHarvest Inc. shares while 38.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.14%. There are 38.05% institutions holding the AppHarvest Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million APPH shares worth $23.7 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 5.8 million shares worth $20.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $3.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $6.33 million.