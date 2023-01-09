Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 33.24 million Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.26 changing hands around $0.08 or 45.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.55M. PRTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2465.38% off its 52-week high of $6.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 42.31% up since then. When we look at Party City Holdco Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.81 million.

Analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRTY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Instantly PRTY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -51.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4087 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 45.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.97%, with the 5-day performance at -51.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is -70.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRTY’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -380.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -380.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Party City Holdco Inc. will fall -600.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $514.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Party City Holdco Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $680.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Party City Holdco Inc. earnings to increase by 98.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.58% per year.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.21% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares while 70.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.78%. There are 70.44% institutions holding the Party City Holdco Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.31% of the shares, roughly 19.56 million PRTY shares worth $25.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 7.3 million shares worth $9.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $4.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $3.84 million.