Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.08 changing hands around $0.0 or 4.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.39M. PBLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2900.0% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1347 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.14%, with the 5-day performance at 6.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -15.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46400.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.46% over the past 6 months, a -74.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. will fall -37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.40%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.54% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares while 0.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.72%. There are 0.62% institutions holding the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 57144.0 PBLA shares worth $15446.0.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 24927.0 shares worth $16454.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 6913.0 shares estimated at $4563.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 5902.0 shares worth around $3895.0.