Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.01 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.30M. GRIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.93% off its 52-week high of $1.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 70.3% up since then. When we look at Muscle Maker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 465.78K.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

With action 9.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.99%, with the 5-day performance at 9.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is 29.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Muscle Maker Inc. earnings to increase by 62.70%.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.28% of Muscle Maker Inc. shares while 20.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.79%. There are 20.44% institutions holding the Muscle Maker Inc. stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.25% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million GRIL shares worth $0.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 0.49 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 84646.0 shares worth around $32588.0.