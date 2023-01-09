Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changing hands around $0.02 or 10.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.82M. LTRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2960.0% off its 52-week high of $6.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Lottery.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.78K.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2120 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 10.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is -36.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTRY’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 138.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.28 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lottery.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $46.08 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Lottery.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.40%.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.88% of Lottery.com Inc. shares while 7.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.59%. There are 7.32% institutions holding the Lottery.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million LTRY shares worth $0.26 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.00% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $92897.0.