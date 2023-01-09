Let’s Jump Into The Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.71 million Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $87.56 changed hands at $1.64 or 1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.21B. MS’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.32% off its 52-week high of $109.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.05, which suggests the last value was 17.71% up since then. When we look at Morgan Stanley’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.04 million.

Analysts gave the Morgan Stanley (MS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended MS as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Morgan Stanley’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $29.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Instantly MS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 87.96 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.99%, with the 5-day performance at 2.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MS’s forecast low is $79.22 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Morgan Stanley share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.11% over the past 6 months, a -23.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Morgan Stanley will fall -28.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $255.78 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $280.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $296.02 billion and $279.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Morgan Stanley earnings to increase by 24.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.87% per year.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 17 and January 23. The 3.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.35% of Morgan Stanley shares while 63.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.65%. There are 63.40% institutions holding the Morgan Stanley stock share, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 21.96% of the shares, roughly 377.09 million MS shares worth $28.68 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 122.7 million shares worth $9.33 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 41.21 million shares estimated at $3.13 billion under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 30.98 million shares worth around $2.36 billion.