Let’s Dive Into The PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.2 million PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $29.96 changed hands at $0.72 or 2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.53B. PPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.44% off its 52-week high of $30.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.47, which suggests the last value was 21.66% up since then. When we look at PPL Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Instantly PPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.23 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.53%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is 2.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PPL Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.23% over the past 6 months, a 32.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PPL Corporation will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PPL Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.95 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.50%. The 2023 estimates are for PPL Corporation earnings to decrease by -97.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.47% per year.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 20. The 3.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 3.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of PPL Corporation shares while 71.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.02%. There are 71.95% institutions holding the PPL Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.23% of the shares, roughly 90.05 million PPL shares worth $2.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 58.99 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 21.65 million shares estimated at $587.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 16.94 million shares worth around $459.61 million.