Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Shares Are Down -19.02% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at -$0.13 or -25.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.80M. LABP’s last price was a discount, traded about -992.68% off its 52-week high of $4.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 48.78% up since then. When we look at Landos Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.12K.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Instantly LABP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -25.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.02%, with the 5-day performance at -20.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) is 76.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Landos Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.92% over the past 6 months, a -1.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Landos Biopharma Inc. will fall -333.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Landos Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.10%.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.48% of Landos Biopharma Inc. shares while 58.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.00%. There are 58.90% institutions holding the Landos Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 36.94% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million LABP shares worth $10.82 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 4.28 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.11 million.