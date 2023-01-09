Is VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 5.12 million VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $31.80 changed hands at $0.33 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.39B. VICI’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.23% off its 52-week high of $35.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.23, which suggests the last value was 17.52% up since then. When we look at VICI Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 million.

Analysts gave the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VICI as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.69 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.85%, with the 5-day performance at -1.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is -5.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VICI’s forecast low is $32.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.63% for it to hit the projected low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VICI Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.53% over the past 6 months, a 5.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VICI Properties Inc. will rise 31.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $748.42 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that VICI Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $751.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $383.15 million and $416.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.67%. The 2023 estimates are for VICI Properties Inc. earnings to increase by 0.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.10% per year.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 4.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of VICI Properties Inc. shares while 107.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.57%. There are 107.15% institutions holding the VICI Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.59% of the shares, roughly 140.54 million VICI shares worth $4.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 95.85 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Income Fund of America Inc. With 52.98 million shares estimated at $1.58 billion under it, the former controlled 5.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 44.14 million shares worth around $1.32 billion.