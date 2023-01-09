Is Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SPRB) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 11.52 million Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.33 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.50M. SPRB’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.4% off its 52-week high of $4.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 59.23% up since then. When we look at Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SPRB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Instantly SPRB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 119.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.52%, with the 5-day performance at 119.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 118.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 85550.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPRB’s forecast low is $3.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -758.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spruce Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.37% over the past 6 months, a -12.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spruce Biosciences Inc. will fall -8.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Spruce Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.40%.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares while 85.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.97%. There are 85.84% institutions holding the Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 19.16% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million SPRB shares worth $7.85 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 2.16 million shares worth $3.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 60000.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.