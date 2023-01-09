Is Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 6.68 million Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.25 changing hands around $0.1 or 8.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $691.30M. OPEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -965.6% off its 52-week high of $13.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 26.4% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.78 million.

Analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OPEN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 8.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.86%, with the 5-day performance at 1.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -18.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPEN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -940.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opendoor Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.32% over the past 6 months, a -330.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opendoor Technologies Inc. will fall -477.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -58.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 82.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.69 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -138.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.42% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares while 72.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.10%. There are 72.82% institutions holding the Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 61.26 million OPEN shares worth $288.54 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.35% or 52.49 million shares worth $247.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 18.59 million shares estimated at $91.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 14.08 million shares worth around $66.32 million.