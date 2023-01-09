Is Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.14 changing hands around $0.18 or 18.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.70M. LIZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.26% off its 52-week high of $2.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Lizhi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.38K.

Analysts gave the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIZI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lizhi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 68.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 18.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.38%, with the 5-day performance at 68.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 25.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LIZI’s forecast low is $1.70 with $1.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lizhi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $70.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.12 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Lizhi Inc. earnings to increase by 52.00%.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Lizhi Inc. shares while 21.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.36%. There are 21.32% institutions holding the Lizhi Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million LIZI shares worth $0.19 million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 12605.0 shares worth around $14621.0.