Investors Could Make -173.97% On Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.65 changed hands at $0.23 or 6.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $688.68M. GENI’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.42% off its 52-week high of $7.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 39.73% up since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.13K.

Analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GENI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genius Sports Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.69 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 6.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.24%, with the 5-day performance at 10.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -23.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GENI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -173.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Sports Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.47% over the past 6 months, a 91.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genius Sports Limited will rise 81.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.16 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Sports Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $105.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Genius Sports Limited earnings to increase by 90.60%.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 13.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.10% of Genius Sports Limited shares while 38.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.32%. There are 38.78% institutions holding the Genius Sports Limited stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.09% of the shares, roughly 18.69 million GENI shares worth $42.06 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 5.67 million shares worth $12.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $18.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $10.57 million.