Investing In Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.63 changing hands around $0.05 or 8.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $348.20M. BHG’s current price is a discount, trading about -544.44% off its 52-week high of $4.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Bright Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6699 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 8.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is -35.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.25 days.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bright Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.37% over the past 6 months, a 37.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bright Health Group Inc. will rise 60.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bright Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $799.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $962.33 million and $1.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -56.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bright Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -648.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.40% per year.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.93% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares while 94.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.54%. There are 94.58% institutions holding the Bright Health Group Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 34.65% of the shares, roughly 218.21 million BHG shares worth $140.09 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.60% or 79.31 million shares worth $50.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.89 million shares estimated at $4.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 4.69 million shares worth around $3.01 million.