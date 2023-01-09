Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.55 million Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $19.72 changed hands at $0.97 or 5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.42B. IMVT’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.61% off its 52-week high of $19.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 84.08% up since then. When we look at Immunovant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.98 added 5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.10%, with the 5-day performance at 13.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 37.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunovant Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 360.75% over the past 6 months, a -9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunovant Inc. will fall -11.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Immunovant Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.70%.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 06.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.84% of Immunovant Inc. shares while 37.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.11%. There are 37.50% institutions holding the Immunovant Inc. stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.11% of the shares, roughly 9.46 million IMVT shares worth $36.87 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 5.37 million shares worth $20.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $20.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $4.87 million.