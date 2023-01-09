HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.27 million HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.24 changing hands around $0.35 or 7.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21B. HUYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.53% off its 52-week high of $7.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 68.7% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HUYA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. HUYA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.50 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 7.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.80%, with the 5-day performance at 27.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 81.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HUYA’s forecast low is $11.69 with $30.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -477.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.09% for it to hit the projected low.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.11% over the past 6 months, a -189.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HUYA Inc. will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -126.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $321.61 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $313.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $467.4 million and $419.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2023 estimates are for HUYA Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.29% per year.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of HUYA Inc. shares while 62.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.35%. There are 62.35% institutions holding the HUYA Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.03% of the shares, roughly 15.12 million HUYA shares worth $58.68 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.80% or 6.93 million shares worth $26.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 3.83 million shares estimated at $14.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 3.82% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $13.18 million.