Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HUDI Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.89M. HUDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3147.14% off its 52-week high of $192.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 24.24% up since then. When we look at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Instantly HUDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.46 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.93%, with the 5-day performance at 21.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is -9.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -37.10%.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.55% of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares while 0.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.12%. There are 0.27% institutions holding the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 18883.0 HUDI shares worth $0.38 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 13833.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF. With 18371.0 shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 13027.0 shares worth around $0.32 million.