Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 4.82 million Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.0 or 3.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.74M. HLBZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -4823.08% off its 52-week high of $6.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Helbiz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.06 million.

Analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLBZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Helbiz Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1420 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.69%, with the 5-day performance at 1.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is -37.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLBZ’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.32 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Helbiz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.4 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Helbiz Inc. earnings to decrease by -306.30%.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.77% of Helbiz Inc. shares while 4.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.60%. There are 4.44% institutions holding the Helbiz Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million HLBZ shares worth $0.61 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $68978.0 under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 33872.0 shares worth around $11960.0.