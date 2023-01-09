Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.81. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $69.30 changed hands at $1.11 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.46B. FISâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -76.13% off its 52-week high of $122.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.53, which suggests the last value was 18.43% up since then. When we look at Fidelity National Information Services Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.04 million.

Analysts gave the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended FIS as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Instantly FIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 70.29 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 1.63% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.14%, with the 5-day performance at 2.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is -0.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -26.57% over the past 6 months, a 1.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. will rise 1.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.61 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Fidelity National Information Services Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.81 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. earnings to increase by 166.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.70% per year.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares while 92.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.16%. There are 92.88% institutions holding the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 54.71 million FIS shares worth $5.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 50.22 million shares worth $4.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.99 million shares estimated at $1.65 billion under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 13.52 million shares worth around $1.24 billion.