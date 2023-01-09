Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.39 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $116.40M. EOSE’s current price is a discount, trading about -383.45% off its 52-week high of $6.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 31.65% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 37.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EOSE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -691.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -115.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.85% over the past 6 months, a -54.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. will fall -111.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,010.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.3 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $29.03 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 835.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.90%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.63% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares while 50.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.29%. There are 50.52% institutions holding the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 5.37 million EOSE shares worth $6.5 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 3.71 million shares worth $4.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $4.83 million under it, the former controlled 4.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $1.28 million.