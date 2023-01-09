Could Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.40M. HZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -404.62% off its 52-week high of $8.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 82.66% up since then. When we look at Horizon Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.93K.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) trade information

Instantly HZN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 317.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7399 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 344.96%, with the 5-day performance at 317.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) is 172.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $209.05 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Horizon Global Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $210.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.16 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Horizon Global Corporation earnings to increase by 16.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.70% per year.

HZN Dividends

Horizon Global Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.45% of Horizon Global Corporation shares while 63.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.73%. There are 63.84% institutions holding the Horizon Global Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.68% of the shares, roughly 4.62 million HZN shares worth $7.52 million.

Atlas FRM LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 2.47 million shares worth $4.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $5.29 million under it, the former controlled 11.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 4.39% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $1.98 million.