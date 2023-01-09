Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 26.88 million Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.83 changing hands around $0.05 or 6.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.90M. CNTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -236.14% off its 52-week high of $2.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 27.71% up since then. When we look at Context Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 80870.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.15K.

Analysts gave the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Instantly CNTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.69%, with the 5-day performance at 23.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is -40.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84740.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNTX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -381.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -381.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Context Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.95% over the past 6 months, a 71.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Context Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -207.90%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.82% of Context Therapeutics Inc. shares while 32.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.59%. There are 32.58% institutions holding the Context Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million CNTX shares worth $1.04 million.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.53% or 0.88 million shares worth $0.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 67299.0 shares worth around $54175.0.