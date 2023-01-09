Can Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.71M. RKLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2755.56% off its 52-week high of $5.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Instantly RKLY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2156 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -6.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.40%, with the 5-day performance at 27.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) is -21.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.79 days.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.39% over the past 6 months, a 24.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will rise 53.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -91.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.2 million and $2.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -161.80%.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.57% of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares while 21.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.03%. There are 21.15% institutions holding the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million RKLY shares worth $12.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 1.8 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $1.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $2.7 million.