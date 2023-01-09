Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -966.67 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 3.14 million Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$2.87 or -79.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.22M. CALA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1882.67% off its 52-week high of $14.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was -73.33% down since then. When we look at Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 96310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.46K.

Analysts gave the Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CALA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.93.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Instantly CALA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.68 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -79.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.04%, with the 5-day performance at 15.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is 100.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CALA’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -966.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -166.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Calithera Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.16% over the past 6 months, a 70.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Calithera Biosciences Inc. will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.75 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -85.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.90%.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares while 40.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.51%. There are 40.01% institutions holding the Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million CALA shares worth $1.14 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 0.42 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 64259.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.