Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.78 changed hands at $0.26 or 0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.17B. BAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.57% off its 52-week high of $36.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.76, which suggests the last value was 10.14% up since then. When we look at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BAM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Instantly BAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.97 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.87%, with the 5-day performance at 1.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) is -6.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BAM’s forecast low is $31.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will rise 660.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -94.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $854 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $918 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.25 billion and $17.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -94.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -94.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. earnings to increase by 384.60%.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.38% of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. shares while 70.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.83%. There are 70.92% institutions holding the Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stock share, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 130.34 million BAM shares worth $5.8 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.94% or 97.54 million shares worth $4.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 19.76 million shares estimated at $981.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 17.5 million shares worth around $868.98 million.