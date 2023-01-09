Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) : Investors Should Not Dump BOXD Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.40M. BOXD’s current price is a discount, trading about -3281.08% off its 52-week high of $12.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 51.35% up since then. When we look at Boxed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BOXD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boxed Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Instantly BOXD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 98.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 100.67%, with the 5-day performance at 98.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is -2.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BOXD’s forecast low is $0.70 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -981.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.3 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Boxed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $40.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Boxed Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.00%.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.88% of Boxed Inc. shares while 28.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.53%. There are 28.46% institutions holding the Boxed Inc. stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.95% of the shares, roughly 5.76 million BOXD shares worth $10.66 million.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.52% or 4.0 million shares worth $7.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $0.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.21 million.