Are Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.32 million Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $9.20 changed hands at $0.22 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.63B. COTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.02% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.90, which suggests the last value was 35.87% up since then. When we look at Coty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.99 million.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.25 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.48%, with the 5-day performance at 6.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 15.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coty Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.79% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coty Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Coty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.58 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Coty Inc. earnings to increase by 130.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.80% per year.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.14% of Coty Inc. shares while 38.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.43%. There are 38.27% institutions holding the Coty Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 51.71 million COTY shares worth $414.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 37.44 million shares worth $299.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 11.15 million shares estimated at $89.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 10.51 million shares worth around $66.42 million.