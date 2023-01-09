Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 43.8 million Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.86 changing hands around $0.98 or 111.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.91M. APGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1585.48% off its 52-week high of $31.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 67.2% up since then. When we look at Apexigen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.79K.

Analysts gave the Apexigen Inc. (APGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APGN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apexigen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

Instantly APGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3700 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 111.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.67%, with the 5-day performance at 17.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) is -31.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42060.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APGN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -491.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -330.11% for it to hit the projected low.

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 18.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.04% of Apexigen Inc. shares while 30.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.19%. There are 30.52% institutions holding the Apexigen Inc. stock share, with Meteora Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million APGN shares worth $4.2 million.

Karpus Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 0.37 million shares worth $3.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 1762.0 shares estimated at $17901.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.