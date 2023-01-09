AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 6.51 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.42 changing hands around $0.06 or 4.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.99B. APE’s current price is a discount, trading about -639.44% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 54.23% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.71 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.55%, with the 5-day performance at -7.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 52.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 5.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.82%. There are 5.82% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with DnB Asset Management AS the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 80805.0 APE shares worth $0.22 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 60100.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $1.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.4 million.