Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $12.58 changed hands at $0.55 or 4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. ATEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.51% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.73, which suggests the last value was 54.45% up since then. When we look at Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 856.51K.

Analysts gave the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATEC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Instantly ATEC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.13 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.86%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 33.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATEC’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphatec Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.44% over the past 6 months, a 4.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphatec Holdings Inc. will rise 30.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.18 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $89.69 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Alphatec Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.11% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares while 50.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.20%. There are 50.38% institutions holding the Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million ATEC shares worth $32.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 3.43 million shares worth $22.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $12.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $11.78 million.