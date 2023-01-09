Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.75 changing hands around $0.03 or 4.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $166.33M. TCRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -434.67% off its 52-week high of $4.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 45.33% up since then. When we look at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TCRT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 4.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.18%, with the 5-day performance at 10.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 8.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TCRT’s forecast low is $1.25 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.14% over the past 6 months, a 56.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. will fall -40.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 269.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 3.70%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.97% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 33.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.39%. There are 33.12% institutions holding the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 15.15 million TCRT shares worth $11.62 million.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 14.64 million shares worth $11.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.81 million shares estimated at $4.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $2.34 million.