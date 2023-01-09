Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changing hands around $0.05 or 7.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $123.34M. AKBA’s current price is a discount, trading about -324.64% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 65.22% up since then. When we look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AKBA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 7.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.30%, with the 5-day performance at 26.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 125.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AKBA’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -81.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.52% over the past 6 months, a 65.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.88 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $48.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.67 million and $59.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 38.50%.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares while 33.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.83%. There are 33.32% institutions holding the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 16.26 million AKBA shares worth $5.74 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 7.34 million shares worth $2.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 5.27 million shares estimated at $1.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $1.84 million.