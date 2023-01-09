180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.27 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.01M. ATNF’s current price is a discount, trading about -1254.84% off its 52-week high of $71.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 77.61% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Analysts gave the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.46%, with the 5-day performance at 178.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -25.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATNF’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 24.1% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.1% for it to hit the projected low.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 180 Life Sciences Corp. will fall -98.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for 180 Life Sciences Corp. earnings to increase by 2.00%.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.14% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares while 6.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.67%. There are 6.56% institutions holding the 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.17% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million ATNF shares worth $0.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.26 million.