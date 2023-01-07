With 6.53% Distance From Low, Is Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.37 trading at $0.06 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That closing price of JOBY’s stock is at a discount of -112.17% from its 52-week high price of $7.15 and is indicating a premium of 6.53% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days JOBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $3.37 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Joby Aviation Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) showed a performance of -7.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.37 million shares which calculate 8.13 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Joby Aviation Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.43% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.10% institutions for Joby Aviation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Intel Corporation is the top institutional holder at JOBY for having 46.04 million shares of worth $226.06 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 40.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $201.09 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.21 million shares of worth $30.47 million or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $23.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.