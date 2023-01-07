With 4.15% Distance From Low, Is Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) saw 4.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.12 trading at $0.03 or 0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $363.00M. That closing price of XPDB’s stock is at a discount of -3.46% from its 52-week high price of $10.47 and is indicating a premium of 4.15% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56950.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 156.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.30%, in the last five days XPDB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $10.12 price level, adding 0.1% to its value on the day. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.70% in past 5-day. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) showed a performance of 1.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9930.0 shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

XPDB Dividends

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.96% institutions for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp is the top institutional holder at XPDB for having 2.0 million shares of worth $19.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 1.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.68 million.