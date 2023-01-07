Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $12.00

In last trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw 4.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.69 trading at $0.03 or 0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $995.67M. That closing price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -247.15% from its 52-week high price of $12.81 and is indicating a premium of 12.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.82%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $3.69 price level, adding 3.91% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.89% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of -20.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.28 million shares which calculate 8.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -225.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.7% for stock’s current value.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.47% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.10% in the current quarter and calculating -32.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -64.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130k for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $2.58 million and $141k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -95.00% while estimating it to be 254.60% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.08% institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 18.1 million shares of worth $108.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.96 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.12 million shares of worth $38.22 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.