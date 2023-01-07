Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Jumps 7.91%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.01 or 7.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.48M. That closing price of VBLT’s stock is at a discount of -1366.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.20 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.91%, in the last five days VBLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 26.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.25% in past 5-day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) showed a performance of 18.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.18 million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3233.33% for stock’s current value.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -15.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $480k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $196k and $113k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 144.90% while estimating it to be 77.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.80% during past 5 years.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.55% institutions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at VBLT for having 0.57 million shares of worth $86689.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64537.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 40323.0 shares of worth $6108.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2400.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $363.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.