Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) At $8.74: So What?

In last trading session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw 8.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.74 trading at -$0.14 or -1.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.01B. That closing price of TME’s stock is at a discount of -6.29% from its 52-week high price of $9.29 and is indicating a premium of 66.25% from its 52-week low price of $2.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.58%, in the last five days TME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $8.74 price level, adding 5.92% to its value on the day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s shares saw a change of 5.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.17% in past 5-day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) showed a performance of 14.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.18 million shares which calculate 4 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tencent Music Entertainment Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.26% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.70% in the current quarter and calculating -41.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.23 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.32 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.17 billion and $1.3 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.40% while estimating it to be 1.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 104.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.87%.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.07% institutions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at TME for having 36.99 million shares of worth $185.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 32.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $165.39 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 23.44 million shares of worth $117.68 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.63 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $36.32 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.