Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Jumped 4.81% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw 12.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $78.07 trading at $2.34 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $393.52B. That closing price of TSM’s stock is at a discount of -85.73% from its 52-week high price of $145.00 and is indicating a premium of 23.88% from its 52-week low price of $59.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 30 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.48 in the current quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days TSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $78.07 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) showed a performance of -1.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.39 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $145.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $580.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -642.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.15% for stock’s current value.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.88% while that of industry is 53.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.70% in the current quarter and calculating -18.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.25 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $15.74 billion and $17.31 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.70% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.50%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.08% institutions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sanders Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TSM for having 41.49 million shares of worth $3.39 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 39.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.27 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 22.61 million shares of worth $1.55 billion or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.23 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.08 billion in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.