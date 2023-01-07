Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Is Down -9.27% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw 5.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.06 trading at $2.5 or 2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.58B. That closing price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -165.59% from its 52-week high price of $329.49 and is indicating a premium of 11.12% from its 52-week low price of $110.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days SNOW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $124.06 price level, adding 16.85% to its value on the day. Snowflake Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.87% in past 5-day. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) showed a performance of -9.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.18 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Snowflake Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,050.00% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $538 million for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $585.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.73% institutions for Snowflake Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNOW for having 17.42 million shares of worth $2.42 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 17.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.36 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.87 million shares of worth $1.09 billion or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $616.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.