SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) Is Now 3.77% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw 4.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $13.28 trading at $0.02 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.69B. That closing price of Sâ€™s stock is at a discount of -277.33% from its 52-week high price of $50.11 and is indicating a premium of 3.77% from its 52-week low price of $12.78. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SentinelOne Inc. (S), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days S remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $13.28 price level, adding 13.77% to its value on the day. SentinelOne Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -8.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.52% in past 5-day. SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) showed a performance of -5.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.4 million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -171.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.72% for stockâ€™s current value.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SentinelOne Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.21% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.70% in the current quarter and calculating -11.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 103.30% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.94 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $124.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.44%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 71.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.43% institutions for SentinelOne Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at S for having 34.65 million shares of worth $808.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.84% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 27.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 13.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $632.48 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.08 million shares of worth $165.12 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $146.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of companyâ€™s stock.